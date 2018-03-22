Parents of 5-year-old killed in Liberty County bus crash file lawsuit

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — On Dec. 5, 2017, a bus carrying children to Taylors Creek Elementary School in Hinesville crashed near Gum Branch, injuring 20 children and killing 5-year-old Cambria Shuman. The driver, Evelyn Rodriguez, 62, was also injured and taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

Now the parents of Cambria Shuman are going to court for answers. An attorney for Cambria’s parents tells News 3 the family has filed a lawsuit against the bus driver and the Blue Bird bus company. No trial date has been set at this time.