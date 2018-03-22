Parents of 5-year-old killed in Liberty County bus crash file lawsuit

By Published:

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — On Dec. 5, 2017, a bus carrying children to Taylors Creek Elementary School in Hinesville crashed near Gum Branch, injuring 20 children and killing 5-year-old Cambria Shuman. The driver, Evelyn Rodriguez, 62, was also injured and taken to Memorial Health in Savannah.

5-year-old Cambria Shuman

 

Now the parents of Cambria Shuman are going to court for answers. An attorney for Cambria’s parents tells News 3 the family has filed a lawsuit against the bus driver and the Blue Bird bus company. No trial date has been set at this time.

 

 

