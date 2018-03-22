Officials say Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District is in danger

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah is known for its historic buildings and landscape, but that reputation may be in danger.

The National Park Service says Savannah’s National Historic Landmark District should be placed on the threatened Priority One list. A lengthy report indicates the integrity of the district, which was established in 1966, is in danger. Since the 60s, at least 28 buildings within the district have been demolished and government buildings have been constructed which don’t follow the town plan. Plus more than a dozen hotels have been built and up to 15 are being proposed or are under construction.

Local preservationists say this is a wake-up call.

Historic Savannah Foundation President and CEO Daniel Carey says “I think it’s a fire bell in the night. I think it’s time for us to pay close attention to what wer’e doing to this resource that is fragile and that’s important and that is kind of the backbone of our identity–so we really need to take much better care of it than we are.”

The Savannah National Historic Landmark District is about one mile in size from Gwinnet to the River and MLK, Jr. Blvd. to East Broad Street.

Meanwhile the City of Savannah has reviewed the report and says that for more than a decade it’s been working to address many issues–including more standards for large scale developments, restoring one of savannah’s lost squares and a plan to limit the location of hotels downtown.