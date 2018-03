SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A multi-vehicle crash involving an officer has closed the intersection of Montgomery and 37th streets.

According to the Savannah Police Department, injuries do not appear to be life-threatening to any of those involved.

Officials as you to seek an alternate route while police are on the scene.

This story is developing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

#SPDtraffic Multi-vehicle crash closes intersection of Montgomery and 37th Streets. No serious injuries reported. Seek alternate route while officers attend to the crash site. pic.twitter.com/zPlN4IcN9i — Savannah Police Department (@SavPolice) March 22, 2018