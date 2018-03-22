More recycling at Chatham County public facilities in April

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Recycling opportunities will soon increase for Chatham County residents.

The Chatham County Public Works Department, Keep Chatham Beautiful and Chatham County Park Services Department worked together to secure a national grant that will provide 40 recycling bins at various recreational facilities.

These bins will be available for public use in parks, stadiums, trails and fishing piers the first week in April of this year.

Residents will also be able to reserve bins to use at special events by contacting The Chatham County Resource Conservation Center.

“Plastic bottles and aluminum cans constitute a good deal of waste generated at our local recreational facilities,” said David Nash, Resource Conservation Education Center Facility Manager in a release. “These bins will give county residents an immediate alternative to the landfill while enjoying themselves at many of the county’s, parks, trails and stadiums.”

The grant was provided by The Coca-Cola Foundation and The Keep America Beautiful Foundation.