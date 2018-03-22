Jenkins High School hosts media panel for student journalists

Related Coverage Community Corner: Jenkins High prepares next generation of journalists

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The ‘Warrior Daily News Report’ hosted a panel Thursday morning to give students a better understanding of the professions they are learning about in class.

Jenkins High School staff said they hoped the panel would serve as a chance for students to build relationships and make the learning curve easier.

News 3’s own Kim Gusby, a Jenkins alumnus, had the opportunity to speak on the panel and bring real-world advice to student journalists.

