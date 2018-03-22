Jenkins High School hosts media panel for student journalists

By Published:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The ‘Warrior Daily News Report’ hosted a panel Thursday morning to give students a better understanding of the professions they are learning about in class.

Jenkins High School staff said they hoped the panel would serve as a chance for students to build relationships and make the learning curve easier.

News 3’s own Kim Gusby, a Jenkins alumnus, had the opportunity to speak on the panel and bring real-world advice to student journalists.

To hear more about the ‘Warrior Daily News Report’ from one of their own staff members, watch one of our most recent Community Corner segments here.

