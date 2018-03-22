Georgia Southern athletes take spring break mission break to Cuba

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern quarterback Shai Wert’s originally had different plans for spring break.

“I was like spring break I want to go to Miami with my friends” says Werts

But Georgia Southern’s Athlete’s in Action Director Matt Wise gave him another idea.

“You got the rest of your college to go on a cool trip, why don’t you take one trip and go serve people in a different country and just embody servant leadership,” says Wise.

So Werts and 26 student athletes packed their bags and headed to Cuba to help poor families with something we sometimes take for granted, clean water.

Through Filter of Hope, they gave 72 water filters which will last 10 years as long as they are properly maintained.

“In Cuba there is issues with clean drinking water, says Georgia Southern head football coach Chad Lunsford. “A lot of the people down there are not educated on you know the harms of the unclean water.”

“They would have to boil the water,” says Wise. “Some of them would have to put peroxide or bleach in it thinking that it would clean it. That would just cause problems and sickness.”

So how do the filters work?

“The filters are gravity fed. We would demonstrate how we would put dirty water in it. They would see it come out clean and it amazed them. They just couldn’t believe it.”

But for Werts, the trip helped him see things in a whole new light.

“I feel like before this trip, I took so much for granted,” says Werts. “Things that other people would cherish. That and being able to make relationships not only with the people in Cuba, but the other athletes at Georgia Southern.”

Everyone all sharing a common thing, the bonding through the universal language of sports.

“No language barrier separates relationships and when you put a ball down to play sports, there’s a common bond,” says Wise.