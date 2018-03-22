GBI, Emanuel County authorities investigate deadly Twin City shooting

TWIN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) — One person is dead and another injured after a shooting on Wednesday in Emanuel County, officials say.

Emanuel County deputies and Twin City police officers responded around 6:00 p.m. to a residence on North Railroad Avenue in Twin City after neighbors heard multiple gunshots.

According to Emanuel County Sheriff J. Tyson Stephens, deputies located the body of 19-year-old Michael Cole Mosses in the residence upon arrival.

He appeared to have at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Stephens says a short time later, Dezmn Gatson, 21, was dropped off at an emergency room in Swainsboro, approximately 10 miles west of Twin City, with gunshot wounds.

He was flown by helicopter to an Augusta hospital for further treatment. Gatson is in stable condition at this time.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has been requested to assist in this case.

Sheriff Stephens says enough information has been gathered in their investigation to determine Gatson’s injuries occurred while he was at the North Railroad Avenue address.

Investigators believe this was an isolated incident and that both victims may have known each other to some extent.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Mosses family,” said Sheriff Stephens in a release. “It will take time, but I am confident that our investigators and GBI agents will be able to piece together what happened during this tragic event.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Investigator Nick Robertson with the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 237-7526 or the Eastman office of the GBI at (478) 374-6988. All information will be kept confidential.