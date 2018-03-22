Community Corner: ‘Shirley Valentine’ opens this weekend at Tybee Post Theatre

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
Shirley Valentine opens at Tybee Post Theatre

The New York Post calls it “Absolutely smashing!” and the New York Daily News says it is “A joyful, captivating piece of theatre.”
This weekend, the Savannah Community Theatre and Tybee Post Theater present the critically acclaimed play, “Shirley Valentine.”
Malinda Davis Smith, who plays the title role– joins us with a look at what we can expect.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch the interview.

More details:
Savannah Community Theatre and Tybee Post Theater present “Shirley Valentine”
Dates: March 24th, 30th and 31st at 7:30 p.m., and March 25th at 3:00 p.m.
Location: Tybee Post Theatre, 10 Van Horne Avenue
Tickets: $20 with a special “Dinner and a Show” package for $45
Reservations: tybeeposttheater.showare.com / 912-472-4790

