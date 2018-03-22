City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal break ground on area’s 4th fire station

BEAUFORT, Sc. (WSAV) – Beaufort County leaders broke ground on a brand new fire station in the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department Thursday. As the population grows, the fire department gets more calls, and they say this station will ensure someone is there to answer them.

“Unfortunately as we look through history, even in our own community, as growth occurs, we have more calls occur, and we also have seen more severity in calls in recent years,” said the Fire Department’s Chief Reece Bertholf.

It’s the area of Beaufort County along Highway 170, where much of it was annexed by the City of Beaufort and Town of Port Royal.

“This area out here was most recently served through a contract with the Burton Fire District. That contract was set to expire December 31, 2017,” Bertholf said.

With the contract expiration and some number crunching, they decided it was time for the fire department’s 4th station.

“Emergency services have to be built for capacity,” he said, “And that’s what we’ve done with this project. We’ve created a situation where there’s a new engine company in service, more firefighters on duty, and more capacity to handle more, larger and escalating incidents.”

By leasing the property from a developer and obtaining a SAFER Grant from FEMA for 15 additional firefighters, he says the new station doesn’t cost taxpayers.

“We’ve grown westward as we anticipated and so the logical step was to continue our joint venture, our partnership, between Beaufort and Port Royal, to grow to meet the needs of a higher level of service,” said Beaufort’s Mayor Billy Keyserling.

“Beaufort and the Town of Port Royal are one of the few places that has combined their fire departments,” said Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray, “And it works out real well for both of us.”

“Less money overall goes into administration and more money goes to the streets,” added Keyserling.

Bertholf says, “everybody’s in it together and everybody has the sole purpose of providing the best emergency services to Northern Beaufort County.”

Right now, the 15 new firefighters are working out of a previously existing building on the same site. Bertholf says they’ve been very busy since they started on January 1st, 2018.

They hope to have the new fire station up and running in November.