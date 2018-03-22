City looking for new tenants to run Forsyth Cafe

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A space in one of Savannah’s most popular attractions is now open for new business.

The city is looking for your proposals to operate the closed Forsyth Cafe located right in the center of Forsyth Park. The location appeals to kids, adults, students and residents alike, but now that the location is open– and city leaders want you to get creative with the space.

The previous operator, the owner of the Mansion on Forsyth Park hotel located across the street ran the cafe for eight years. The owner decided not to renew its lease in November for unknown reasons.

Now he city says they are looking for another food service to best fit the needs of everyone in the community, but the options are limitless.

The city’s Purchasing Department is receiving proposals online. Click here to view the proposal.

https://mgtvwsav.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/forsyth-cafe-event-5867.pdf