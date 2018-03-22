4 Major Winners Will Play At 50th RBC Heritage

Story Courtesy: RBC Heritage

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC – Zach Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Russell Knox and Xander Schauffele will all be competing in the 50th annual RBC Heritage. South Carolina’s annual PGA TOUR event is being held April 9-15, 2018 over the famed Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

They will join a field that already includes defending champion Wesley Bryan and Team RBC Ambassador and number one ranked player in the world Dustin Johnson. Team RBC Ambassadors and past champions Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker are also vying for a chance to win another Tartan jacket.

Zach Johnson won the 2015 US Open. The Cedar Rapids, Iowa native has earned 12 additional wins on the PGA TOUR including the 2007 Masters. He won the hearts of RBC Heritage fans that year when he honored his commitment to the RBC Heritage and finished sixth. He will be competing at Harbour Town for the 13th time.

Martin Kaymer’s three wins on the PGA TOUR include the 2010 PGA Championship and 2014 US Open. He has also earned 12 International victories and competed in the 2016 Olympics for Germany. He will be making his fourth start at the RBC Heritage.

Russell Knox earned two PGA TOUR victories in 2016, including the WGC – HSBC Champions. The Scottish native has carded two top ten finishes this season. He has finished in the top 20 in each of his four starts at the RBC Heritage.

Xander Schauffele is ranked 24th in the Official World Golf Rankings and has two top 10 finishes this season. He earned two wins on the PGA TOUR in 2017 including the TOUR Championship. The California native will be competing at Harbour Town for the first time.