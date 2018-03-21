White House defends Trump’s ‘congratulatory’ call to Putin

NBC News
Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin
FILE - In this file photo taken on Friday, July 7, 2017, U.S. President Donald Trump, right, meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G-20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. The Kremlin said Trump called Putin to congratulate him on re-election, and White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed that Trump spoke with Putin Tuesday March 20, 2018. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NBC News) — President Trump revealed Tuesday he had a phone call with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and may meet with him in the not so distant future.

The White House says discipline and dialogue can co-exist, saying the U.S. is being tough on Russia and the recent sanctions prove that, but the countries can and should continue to have conversations about other things.

“I suspect we will probably be meeting in the not too distant future to discuss the arms race which is getting out of control,” said President Trump.

The president called Putin Tuesday to congratulate him on his recent re-election, but did not comment on the voting process itself, one widely considered fixed and unfair.

Missing from that phone call was any talk of Russian election meddling, even as top senators continue to raise the red flag.

Members of the Senate intelligence committee warning that America is not doing enough to protect 2018.

Senator John McCain had strong words on the president’s phone call to Putin, saying in a statement, “the American president does not lead the free world by congratulating dictators on sham elections.”

