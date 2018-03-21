Weather Forces GSU Weekend Series to Statesboro

Story Courtesy Georgia Southern Athletics

The Sun Belt baseball series between Georgia Southern and Appalachian State, scheduled for this weekend in Boone, has been moved to Statesboro due to the winter weather in and around the North Carolina area.

With the move, Eagle fans will now get three extra games to be able to come out to J.I. Clements Stadium to cheer on their team in Statesboro. Due to the three additional games to the home schedule, all tickets for this weekend will be general admission seating. Georgia Southern season ticket holders who wish to attend games on Saturday and/or Sunday must purchase a ticket for these contests.

Saturday is a big day in Statesboro as both the baseball and softball teams will now be playing Sun Belt series at home. The softball squad opens Spring Sports Saturday with a doubleheader against ULM starting at 1 p.m., followed by the baseball game at 5 p.m. Fans bringing their softball ticket will be given free admission to baseball!

Below is the schedule for the weekend, along with ticketing information.

Friday

Fan Appreciation Night • 6:30 p.m.

• Free admission to all fans; general admission seating throughout.

• $20 for Bullpen Club access for those over 21 years of age, even for those who have a season pass due to the additional games.

Saturday

Spring Sports Saturday • 5 p.m.

• Free admission to the baseball game if you show a ticket from the softball game ($5; DH starts at 1 p.m.); general admission seating throughout.

• If a fan does not have a softball ticket, baseball tickets are regular price ($6 presale online for adults, $8 at the gate; $3 presale online for youth, $5 at the gate) and patrons must bring their softball ticket to the main ticket booth at J.I. Clements Stadium to claim their free ticket.

• $20 add-on to ticket price for Bullpen Club access for those over 21 years of age, even for those who have a season pass due to the additional games.

Sunday

Bonus Baseball • 1 p.m.

• Regular ticket prices ($6 presale online for adults, $8 at the gate; $3 presale online for youth, $5 at the gate); general admission seating throughout.