Several Savannah businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Savannah’s Police Chief has a message for more than a dozen local businesses. They’re accused of serving alcohol to minors during the St. Patrick’s Day Festivities.
Savannah Police and their ABC Unit worked long hours during the two day festival hoping to crackdown on underage drinking. And, when the celebration was over, they released a long list of businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors.
Here’s the list —
Totally Awesome
Rouge Water Tap House
B&D Burgers
Wild Wings Café
Molly McPherson’s Scottish Pub & Grill
Club 309 West
Fiddler’s Crab House
Hyatt on River Street West Bay Street
Whitakers – Whitaker Street
Buzzin Cafe’
Bud Light Tent
Ritzy Lounge
Dew Drop Inn
Savannah Gentleman’s Club
Saddlebags
Olympia Cafe’
News 3 stopped by a few of those restaurants to get a response from managers. But, they had no comment.
“This is a message to these businesses that if you’re gonna serve a minor, you’re going to meet us really shortly,” says Chief Mark Revenew with Savannah Police Department.
