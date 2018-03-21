Several Savannah businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors

Savannah — (WSAV)

Savannah’s Police Chief has a message for more than a dozen local businesses. They’re accused of serving alcohol to minors during the St. Patrick’s Day Festivities.

Savannah Police and their ABC Unit worked long hours during the two day festival hoping to crackdown on underage drinking. And, when the celebration was over, they released a long list of businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors.

Here’s the list —

Totally Awesome

Rouge Water Tap House

B&D Burgers

Wild Wings Café

Molly McPherson’s Scottish Pub & Grill

Club 309 West

Fiddler’s Crab House

Hyatt on River Street West Bay Street

Whitakers – Whitaker Street

Buzzin Cafe’

Bud Light Tent

Ritzy Lounge

Dew Drop Inn

Savannah Gentleman’s Club

Saddlebags

Olympia Cafe’

News 3 stopped by a few of those restaurants to get a response from managers. But, they had no comment.

“This is a message to these businesses that if you’re gonna serve a minor, you’re going to meet us really shortly,” says Chief Mark Revenew with Savannah Police Department.