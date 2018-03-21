Port Wentworth City Councilwoman Files Ethics Complaint

A Port Wentworth City Councilwoman has filed a complaint against her own council to the Georgia State Ethics committee.

Linda Smith filed the complaint about four fellow council members. She says they violated a city ethics law by approving a construction waiver for builder Fred Williams.

All four of those councilpeople, Debbie Johnson, Thomas Barbee, Paul Fox and Sheri Dyal, have taken campaign contributions from Williams, which may be a violation of an ethics law just passed by Council in the Summer of 2017.

“Bottom line is they’ve got four people that have taken large contributions from this builder and that is a problem and we need to know how to handle that. Either recuse or abstain,” said Linda Smith.

These are the same four council members that demanded the resignation of City Administrator Phillip Claxton earlier this month. Claxton was put on administrative leave with pay.

His job status and severance package will be debated at Thursday’s council meeting.