Our Hometown: Jenkins High School PTSA hosts ‘Beautification Day’

Here’s your chance to lend a hand to spruce up our community.

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 7.

The H.V. Jenkins PTSA is sponsoring its annual Beautification Day .

From 9 am to noon, staff, alumni, parents and students are asked to gather at the school- 1800 East DeRenne Avenue- for a day of cleaning.

Come dressed to work and bring anything you can to help out– gardening tools, rubber gloves, shovels, and rakes..

Community service hours are available for students.

The Warrior Touchdown Club is also hosting a Car Wash and Yard Sale in the same location.

For more information, call: 912-395-6300.