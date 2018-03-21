Our Hometown: Jenkins High School PTSA hosts ‘Beautification Day’

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
Here’s your chance to lend a hand to spruce up our community.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 7.
The H.V. Jenkins PTSA is sponsoring its annual Beautification Day.
From 9 am to noon, staff, alumni, parents and students are asked to gather at the school- 1800 East DeRenne Avenue- for a day of cleaning.
Come dressed to work and bring anything you can to help out– gardening tools, rubber gloves, shovels, and rakes..
Community service hours are available for students.
The Warrior Touchdown Club is also hosting a Car Wash and Yard Sale in the same location.
For more information, call: 912-395-6300.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s