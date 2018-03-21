NTSB: Rods were being adjusted when Florida bridge fell

MIAMI (AP) – Federal investigators say they’ve confirmed that workers were adjusting a tension rod on a newly installed portion of a pedestrian bridge when it collapsed on a busy highway, killing six people.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday said that workers were adjusting a second tension rod on the north end of the span last week after having done the same on the south end just before.

When completed, the bridge was to span a highway and canal and connect Florida International University’s campus to the neighboring community of Sweetwater.

The board said it is also removing bridge components for further testing. All of them are from the north end of the structure, including portions of the walkway’s canopy, floor and vertical and diagonal support pieces.