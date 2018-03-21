NTSB: Rods were being adjusted when Florida bridge fell

By Published:
FILE- This March 10, 2018 file photo shows the main span of the a pedestrian bridge being positioned to connect the City of Sweetwater to Florida International University near Miami. The 950- ton new bridge collapsed, Thursday, March 15, 2018, over several cars causing fatalities and injuries. Documents obtained by The Associated Press through a public records request show that the Florida Department of Transportation in October 2016 ordered Florida International University and its contractors to move the bridge's main, signature pylon 11 feet north to the edge of a canal, widening the distance the crossing would gap between its supports and requiring a new base structural design. (Pedro Portal/ The Miami Herald via AP)

MIAMI (AP) – Federal investigators say they’ve confirmed that workers were adjusting a tension rod on a newly installed portion of a pedestrian bridge when it collapsed on a busy highway, killing six people.

The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday said that workers were adjusting a second tension rod on the north end of the span last week after having done the same on the south end just before.

When completed, the bridge was to span a highway and canal and connect Florida International University’s campus to the neighboring community of Sweetwater.

The board said it is also removing bridge components for further testing. All of them are from the north end of the structure, including portions of the walkway’s canopy, floor and vertical and diagonal support pieces.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s