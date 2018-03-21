Nine Line Foundation’s new initiative helps fellow vets get back on their feet

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — Veteran-owned and veteran-operated. Nine Line Apparel has served to Coastal Empire and more for years. Now, they are helping fellow vets get on back on their feet. Many veterans are homeless or need assistance when it comes to their mental health and well-being.

Some local organizations have stepped up in the past but Nine Line Apparel is working to give these veterans a whole new set of skills. The Nine Line Foundation’s primary goal is to meet the needs of soldiers and families who experience tragedy. They recently announced a new initiative “veterans village.”

The goal is to help veterans get back on their feet while also providing a roof over their heads and the necessary skills for them to grow in their communities. News 3 had a chance to speak to Nine Line’s CEO Tyler Merritt to learn more about the initiative.

He says they started the initiative because, “we’ve realized that their are a lot of individuals out there that have no home, and that have fallen into some really desperate times.” Desperate times call for desperate measures, which is why Nine Line is geared towards a wider approach with less focus on a particular individual.

“The village we’re hoping to build will not only have a place for them to live but also teaching them the skill sets to get gainful employment,” Merritt says.

Once the village is completed there will be a total of ten homes that will serve as temporary housing. Within the community there will be opportunity to learn skills of agriculture and aquaponics.

According to Merritt, “This is not necessarily a hand out. this is a hand up. It’s the idea that you can give someone a place to live, while they learn a new skill set and hopefully move on away from the village into their own home with a skill set that will give them gainful employment.”

They also plan to partner with local universities and organizations to provide food, clothing and counseling. All proceeds from Nine Line’s annual race “Run for the Wounded” will go toward the village. That takes place May 19 and features 5K and 10K distances.