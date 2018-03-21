Local business owner faces serious charges in federal court

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A Savannah business owner and member of a prominent local family is facing serious charges in federal court.

Michael Anderson is accused of money laundering, mail fraud and making false statements.

Anderson, whose family owns Scuba Steve’s Seafood on Highway 80, was indicted on charges he falsely claimed he was losing thousands of dollars in his shrimping business.

Investigators say Anderson wanted federal money to deal with his losses.

They say he cheated the government out of $700,000.

He could face up to 35 years in prison and hundreds of thousands in fines.