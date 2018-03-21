‘I love you babe’ Orlando shooter’s last text to his wife

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – According to evidence presented to a jury Wednesday, the man who shot and killed 49 people at a gay nightclub exchanged text messages with his wife during the attack.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Noor Salman had knowledge of Omar Mateen’s plans. Her attorneys have argued that her husband kept secrets from her.

The Orlando Sentinel reports from court that Mateen’s last text to his wife before he was shot and killed by police: “I love you babe.”

Salman is on trial in federal court for aiding and abetting her husband and with obstruction of justice, for lying to federal agents. If convicted, she could get life in prison.