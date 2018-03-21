‘I love you babe’ Orlando shooter’s last text to his wife

By Published:
Pulse Orlando, Shooting
FILE - In this June 12, 2016 file photo, law enforcement officials work at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Fla., following a mass shooting. The widow of the gunman who killed dozens of people at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando is going on trial Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in federal court. Thirty-one-year-old Noor Salman is charged with aiding and abetting her deceased husband Omar Mateen in planning the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – According to evidence presented to a jury Wednesday, the man who shot and killed 49 people at a gay nightclub exchanged text messages with his wife during the attack.

Prosecutors are trying to prove that Noor Salman had knowledge of Omar Mateen’s plans. Her attorneys have argued that her husband kept secrets from her.

The Orlando Sentinel reports from court that Mateen’s last text to his wife before he was shot and killed by police:  “I love you babe.”

Salman is on trial in federal court for aiding and abetting her husband and with obstruction of justice, for lying to federal agents. If convicted, she could get life in prison.

