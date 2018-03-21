Hunter Army Airfield hosts SCCPSS for inaugural “Day in the Life of a Solider”

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s been said the best way to understand someone is to walk a mile in their shoes.

On Wednesday more than 30 members of the Savannah Chatham County Public School System walked and climbed in the footsteps of those in combat boots

Hunter Army Airfield hosted it first “Day in the Life of a Solider” with the goal of providing staff with an inside look at how life is for military families.

Staff, counselors and teachers teamed up with members of the Garrison Staff, 1st Battalion 75th Ranger Regiment and the 3rd Battalion 160th to explore and educate the group about life inside HAAF.

The day included a modified obstacle course, history lesson, M-4 rifle simulation, and a chance to eat in the mess hall.

Several staff members told WSAV the day allowed them to have a heighten sense of respect and admiration for those who serve in the United States Military.

Groves High School Assistant Principal Monique Robinson says after seeing what it takes to be physically and mentally fit to serve, she wants to better equip the school’s ROTC program.

“See what we can do to help our instructors be more successful in that career choice of the military,” she said.

The Army hopes to continue its working relationship with local schools including SCCPSS in order to support families and future members of the military as one united front.

“We made it very clear and very evident that this is team event because that’s’ the way the military works,”Lt. Col. Kenneth Dwyer said. “No member of the military is stronger than his brother or sisters on his left or his right.”

Every person who finished the day-long program received a certificate of completion.