Hardeeville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ suspects

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Hardeeville released a list of their ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ suspects this week.

These ten individuals are wanted for a variety of crimes including kidnapping, bank fraud, armed robbery and grand larceny.

The city asks you not to confront the subjects listed, but if you do know the whereabouts of any individuals, contact 843-784-6668.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to 800-446-1006.

Reginald Anthony Chapman Jr. – Assault and Battery 3rd Shareema Khmas Behlin – Shoplifting Angel Pierre Knight German – Bank Fraud Anthony S. Durso – Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent Brandon Jermaine Christo Johnson – Domestic Violence 2nd Degree (2 counts) Brandon Ling Martin – Breaking into Motor Vehicle, Grand Larceny Euzema Maurice Austin – Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, Burglary 1st Degree Paris Chardonnay Garvin – Assault and Battery 3rd Degree Patrick Joseph Riley – Obtaining Property Under False Pretenses Penny Michelle Mack – Assault and Battery 3rd Degree

