Group including some gun owners calls for support of Georgia gun control bill

It’s a bill that at least one lawmaker is already saying is DOA. But that didn’t stop a small group of control advocates from going to the Statehouse in Atlanta Wednesday and demanding that something be done.

“We are in crisis, we’ve had a spate of school shootings in the U.S. and our kids are dying.” said Clare Schexnyder who recently formed the organization “Stop School Shootings Now”.

She was joined by some gun owners as well who say sensible gun control is the only solution. “We need a strict assault weapon ban as the start of serious gun control in this country.” . said Chris Moser.

Moser didn’t mince words saying that some lawmakers seemed to be controlled by the National Rifle Association. “The NRA are like political terrorist thugs and anyone who takes money and does their bidding isn’t fit to be a lawmaker and voters will try to remove them,” he said.

House Bill 10 is reportedly stalled in the Georgia House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee. “That bill is going nowhere in the Committee because of the republicans here in the House. And our message to them is if you bury this bill and don’t have a hearing, you are burying more children,” said Schexnyder.