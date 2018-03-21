Facebook CEO Zuckerberg admits mistakes in light of privacy scandal

By Published:
Mark Zuckerberg
FILE - In this May 25, 2017, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg delivers the commencement address at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Zuckerberg says his "personal challenge" for 2018 is to fix Facebook. Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018, that he now wants to focus on protecting Facebook users from abuse, defending against interference by nation-states and “making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent.” (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is admitting mistakes and outlining steps to protect user data in light of privacy scandal involving a Trump-connected data-mining firm.

Zuckerberg is breaking more than four days of silence as he posts an update about the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Zuckerberg posted on his Facebook page Wednesday that Facebook has a “responsibility” to protect its users’ data, and “if we can’t then we don’t deserve to serve you.”

Zuckerberg and Facebook’s No. 2 executive, Sheryl Sandberg, have been quiet since news broke Friday that Cambridge may have used data improperly obtained from roughly 50 million Facebook users to try to sway elections.

