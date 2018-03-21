Effingham County students learn from Teen Maze

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Students are seeing how one bad decision can change their life.

It’s all a part of the Teen Maze program educating students about the consequences of distracted or impaired driving.

“We are here to promote kids not drinking and driving and not texting and driving and not being distracted,” says Makenzie Miller, President of Sources of Strength Suicide prevention program. “That is the number one killer of teens in America today…car crashes.”

But how do you know you’re too drunk?

Try playing a game of corn hole or opening a door with a key while wearing drunk goggles.

According to Teen Maze organizer Jackie Brown, students need to know how everything affects them.

“We want them to actually experience these consequences for making negative choices so they wont have to do that in their real life,” says Brown

One of those consequences, according to the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office, is drunk driving.

In fact, between March 2017 to March 2018, over 94 DUI’s were reported in Effingham County. 20 of those were under the age of 21 and six of those were under the age of 18.

So how will the Teen Maze change student minds?

“I hope that it helps them to problem solve and process these things before they actually go out and do them. i want them to think about their behaviors and some of the negative things that could happen.”