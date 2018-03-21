Community Corner: Jenkins High prepares next generation of journalists

At Jenkins High School, student journalists are working hard to tell their stories.

They aren’t just putting pen to paper– they’re also shooting, editing, anchoring, and reporting.

They even have their own news room!

HVJ senior, Javonte Middleton, is a member of the ‘Warrior Daily News Report’ staff.

Click the arrow in the video box to hear more about the program and what they’re doing to expose aspiring journalists to the real world of work.

