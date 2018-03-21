Community Corner: Jenkins High prepares next generation of journalists

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published: Updated:
'Warrior Daily News Report' staff

At Jenkins High School, student journalists are working hard to tell their stories.
They aren’t just putting pen to paper– they’re also shooting, editing, anchoring, and reporting.
They even have their own news room!
HVJ senior, Javonte Middleton, is a member of the ‘Warrior Daily News Report’ staff.
Click the arrow in the video box to hear more about the program and what they’re doing to expose aspiring journalists to the real world of work.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s