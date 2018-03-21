CNT Makes Largest Cocaine Bust in Chatham County History

Its a collection of drugs, money and suspects, all wrapped into one big bust.

The street value of what was taken by agents is more than $4 million.

The six month long operation, “Operation Snow Plow” became the largest bust in the history for the Savannah-Chatham Counter Narcotics Team.

“They knocked down a substantial organization within this community, within the Southeast,” said CNT Director Everett Ragan.

During a joint investigation, CNT, DEA, and supporting agencies, learned a large drug transaction was to take place. The operation resulted in the seizure of 25 kilograms of cocaine, marking CNT’s largest single cocaine seizure. 25 kilos of pure cocaine with a street value of $4 million.

Six people were arrested to include four people from Texas and two people from Savannah, Georgia.

In the weeks that followed, CNT with support from multiple agencies, conducted a total of seven search warrants throughout Chatham County, Georgia, to include unincorporated Chatham County (Sandfly community), Savannah (East, West, and Cann Park neighborhood), Pooler, and Port Wentworth (Lake Shore subdivision).

CNT also conducted a search warrant of a residence in the Metro Atlanta, Georgia, area. The search warrants resulted in the seizure of various forms of controlled substances and a large number of firearms to include assault rifles. The majority of the firearms were seized from convicted felons.

The people arrested are not your typical dealers according to Investigators.

“These individuals are not the ones you are going to see working the street corner,” explained Ragan. “These have kilos, half kilos quarter kilos. They operate in the shadows and behind the scens, they bring this poison into our community and bring people in to do the selling.”

The investigation resulted in the total approximate seizures of 25 kilograms of cocaine, 40 pounds of marijuana, and five ounces of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA/Ecstasy), 17 bottles (260fl ounces) of codeine, 21 firearms (11 long guns, 10 handguns) with two of the firearms returning stolen.

Additionally, multiple vehicles were seized in the operation to include a Chevrolet Corvette. An approximate total of $430,000 in U.S. currency was also seized throughout the operation.

An operation that led to suspects in Port Wentworth, Pooler, East and West Savannah, Cann Park, Sandfly.. and cocaine distributors from Texas.

“Right now let me tell you they are down,” explained Ragan. “We hit them where it hurts, we seized additional assets. We hit them in the pocketbooks, we hit them in the dope and hit them in the credibility with the community.”

In 2017, CNT, DEA and the United States Postal Inspectors (USPI) identified a drug distribution group operating throughout Chatham County. Through the use of various investigative techniques, the organization was identified to contain approximately 30 people locally in Chatham County; most of whom had previous felony drug convictions and/or deemed “career criminals”.

The heads of the organization were identified as 43-year-old Herman Felix Williams of Pooler/Savannah and 38-year-old Omar “Fresh” Jajaun Griffin of Savannah/Pooler/Atlanta.

Based on the findings of the investigation, it is believed the organization was regularly distributing large amounts of cocaine, marijuana, MDMA/Ecstasy, and codeine. The investigation also identified the organizations’ cocaine and marijuana sources of supply were located in Houston, Texas and California.

As the investigation progressed, CNT partnered with the DEA, USPI, Chatham County District Attorney’s Office, and the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia. The case was approved as an Organized Drug Crime Enforcement Task Force (ODCETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt, and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking and money laundering organizations and those primarily responsible for the nation’s drug supply.

CNT, the DEA and postal inspectors joined with agencies around the area to bring down an operation that was large, and filled with career criminals.

Robert J. Murphy, the Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Atlanta Field Division stated, “This criminal network posed a clear and present danger to the safety and security of the citizens of Chatham County. Their removal automatically makes this community a safer place. These arrests illustrate that success can be achieved through the combined efforts of federal, state and local law enforcement cooperation.”

Now that product..and those people.. are off the streets.. their mugshots, a message to any looking to “take over”..

“These individuals now realize that CNT along with our federal partners can reach one coast to the next,” said Director Ragan. “and say we are bringing you back to Savannah, and we are going to put your behind in prison.”

The investigation is ongoing and future arrests are expected.

CNT needs your help finding 38-year-old Omar “Fresh” Jujuan Griffin. Griffin is known to frequent Chatham County, Atlanta, Georgia, and Houston, Texas.

Griffin is described as a black male, 5’8”, 165lbs, short black hair, brown eyes, and clean cut. Griffin is also known to regularly cover his face with hooded clothing and is known to grow his hair out in addition to growing facial hair.

Griffin has a history of fleeing law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding Griffin’s whereabouts is asked to contact CNT at 912-652-3900 or by contacting CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 where callers remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.