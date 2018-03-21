CEMA prematurely lifts Tornado Watch

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County residents received an emergency message meant for Effingham County on Tuesday that lifted a tornado watch that was still in effect.

The mass communication mistake went out to more than 38,000 people who follow the Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) on Twitter.

Human error is being blamed for telling people the tornado threat passed when it still loomed over the county.

Because of Tuesday’s storms, a Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. was issued. CEMA tweeted out an alert for the watch at 1:10 p.m.

National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for area until 7:00PM tonight. pic.twitter.com/aq6ose5h3S — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 20, 2018

At 6:03 p.m., CEMA sent a tweet stating “The national weather service Charleston office has canceled the Tornado Watch for Chatham County as of 6:01 p.m.”

The national weather service Charleston office has cancelled the Tornado Watch for Chatham County as of 6:01 PM. — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) March 20, 2018

Storm Team 3’s Speros Titan Radar clearly showed a threat at the time the tweet was sent while nearly 39,000 people were getting an all clear.

CEMA explains the error in a statement:

While training a new staff member in a real-world situation, CEMA recognized immediately that an incorrect message was distributed that stated the Tornado Watch for Chatham County had been canceled last night. The National Weather Service immediately released information stating that the Tornado Watch was to continue until 7PM. In an effort to avoid confusion, CEMA made the determination to not release further information correcting the Tornado Watch. CEMA has recognized this error and has already put in corrective measures to minimize the potential for this error to occur in the future.

CEMA monitors never left their post until the actual cancellation just before 7:00 p.m.

News 3 spoke with a representative from CEMA who says the corrective action being taken is pretty obvious. They are directing the staff to much more carefully read each message that comes from the National Weather Service to prevent this type of error from ever happening again.

The Tornado Watch was never upgraded for Chatham County and was actually lifted by the National Weather Service before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

The tweet remains on CEMA’s twitter page.