3 More Benedictine Cadets Sign, Ties School Record

Story Courtesy Benedictine Athletics

Benedictine football seniors Dennis Bailey, John Paul Osorio, and Andrew Warren were the latest Cadets to sign with colleges in the 2018 class. All three signed with Shorter University out of Rome, GA. Watch the above video for sights and sounds, plus player and coach interviews.

This gives the Benedictine Military School Class of 2018 a school-record-tying total seven Cadets to sign with college football programs. Travis Blackshear (Furman University), Jonah Griffin (Furman University), Terrick Smalls (UNC Charlotte) and Nick Iannone (Georgia State University) already have signed national letters of intent with college football programs.

Benedictine Military School set a school-record in 2017 when seven Cadets signed with college football programs: John Wesley Kennedy (Georgia Southern); Chris Harris (Georgia Southern); Gage Blackston (Appalachian State); Bailey Clark (Mercer University); Noah Johnson (College of the Holy Cross); Nick Whitfield (University of the Cumberlands); Bobby Baker (Carthage College).

As seniors, Bailey, Osorio and Warren helped BC advance to the state quarterfinals, where the Cadets lost to eventual state champion Hapeville Charter, snapping BC’s 27-game winning streak. They also helped BC win its third straight Region 2-AA championship. And they helped BC win the Savannah Quarterback Club’s Team of the Year award for a sixth consecutive year.

As juniors, Bailey, Osorio and Warren helped BC win the 2016 GHSA Class AA state championship. It was the second football state championship in three years for the Cadets, who finished the season with a 15-0 record, the best in BC’s history. They also helped BC win the 2014 GHSA Class AA state championship, the school’s first state title in football.