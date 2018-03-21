3 confirmed tornadoes hit Atlanta area

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Many neighbors in the Atlanta area are left picking up the pieces following severe storms slamming the area. The National Weather Service has now confirmed three separate tornadoes touched down in South Fulton County.

Trees were sent into roads damaging homes and businesses and left many without power.

People also reported large hail and damaging wind.

Here at home, reports of pea-sized hail came in from downtown Savannah yesterday.

And larger hail was seen on Hilton Head Island. Heavy rain and high winds moved through the area around 2:30 p.m. on March 20.