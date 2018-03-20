Yemassee Town Clerk arrested for allegedly stealing nearly $8,000

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WSAV) — Yemassee’s town clerk was arrested for allegedly falsifying her time sheet since spring of 2017, an amount of nearly $8,000.

The arrest warrant was served to Misty Reardon Moorer, 33 of Walterboro, on March 14, 2018, stating the offense as a “Breach of Trust with Fraudulent Intent $2500-$10,000 but not more than $10,000.”

Moorer is accused of falsifying her time sheets dating back to April 2017.

“The hours that Ms. Moorer logged on her time sheet differed substantially from that of the previous town clerk, which raised a red flag to the town council,” Town Spokesman Matthew Garnes said in a press release. “During a week in April 2017, Ms. Moorer was absent from work the entire week, however, claimed on her time sheet that she was working and received compensation for that time.”

Police Chief Gregory Alexander said in the incident report that he began monitoring her hours after April 2017. One pay period in October, he said, she logged about 30 hours of overtime but was not at the office.

“Moorer stated that she worked from home. I asked Moorer who authorized her to work at home and if she had any evidence to prove that she was working from home. Moorer stated that she was not authorized and she was sorry,” the Chief’s incident report reads.

The total stolen amount listed is $7,773.

The report also states Moorer admitted to defrauding the town in a statement upon her arrest.

This investigation is ongoing. News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.