Traffic Alert: Accident with serious injuries closes I-95 NB near Yemassee

By Published:
Photo by Patrolman Tiffany Russell of Yemassee Police Department
YEMASSEE, S.C. — Yemassee Police report a rollover accident with serious injuries is currently blocking both lanes of I-95 just before Exit 38 northbound.
According to police, a tractor trailer jackknifed. Police also report entrapment.
Both lanes of I-95 northbound are completely shut down from Exit 37 northward. All traffic is encouraged to get off at Exit 33 and use Hwy 17 to get to points north of Yemassee.
Police say you may get back onto I-95 at Exit 42 (Hwy 17Alt).
The Yemassee, Cummins and Varnville Fire Departments are also on scene.
Police say it is expected to take several hours to clear the roadways.

