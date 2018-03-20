Severe weather brings hail on first day of spring

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WSAV) — Severe weather warnings were in full swing across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry for the first day of spring.

The season officially kicked off at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, and along with it came midday thunderstorms — and even hail.

Pea-sized hail was reported on parts of Hilton Head Island while egg-sized hail fell on Daufuskie Island.

Around 3:00 p.m. Savannah’s Eastside even saw a bit of a hail/rain mixture, which only lasted for a few minutes.

Hail in South Carolina View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hail (Glenn's Green Daufuskie Cottage) Egg-sized hail on Daufuskie Island (viewer John F.) Pea-sized hail on Hilton Head (viewer Nicholas B) Egg-sized hail on Daufuskie Island (viewer John F.) Hail on Sea Pines/Hilton Head Island (viewer Amy G) Hail on Sea Pines/Hilton Head Island (viewer Amy G)

According to Storm Team 3’s latest forecast, the weather should slow down tonight. We’re looking at partly cloudy skies with winds taking us into the mid-40s.

A Tornado Watch remains for the following areas until 7 p.m.: Brantley, Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long McIntosh and Wayne counties.

In South Carolina, Beaufort, Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Hampton and Jasper counties are included under that watch.

