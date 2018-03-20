SDRA hosts ‘Community Conversations’ to plan for city’s growth

You’re invited to take part in a community conversation to help move our city forward.
Savannah Master Plan powered by Savannah Development and Renewal Authority is taking place March 21 – 27.
SDRA Executive Director Kevin Klinkenberg joins us with more details.
Savannah Master Plan
Community Conversation
March 21 – 27
New Covenant Methodist Church 2201 Bull Street in Savannah
Various Times
PUBLIC PRESENTATIONS
Wednesday, March 21, 6:00 PM
Saturday, March 24, 2:00 PM
Tuesday, March 27, 7:00 PM
OPEN-DOOR DROP IN HOURS
Thursday, March 22 through Monday, March 26 from 9:00 AM – 6:30 PM
(*Not Open – Sunday, March 25 from 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM)
Click here for more information.