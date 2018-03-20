Possible tornadoes, damage reported in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (CNN) — Downed trees and power lines and some pretty significant hail damage in parts of the Southeastern U.S.

Andrew Spencer takes us through some of the more heavily damaged areas.

Severe thunderstorms and tornado watches forced people to take shelter, Monday night in parts of the Southeastern U.S.

Despite reports of tornadoes and numerous lightning strikes, most people seem to have avoided the worst of the damage. However, some isolated spots got hit very hard, and crews have plenty of downed trees to deal with this Tuesday morning.

The hail was ruthless in Cullman County, Alabama. Massive hailstones pelted windshields, the cracks spidering through the glass. The hoods of cars covered in dents like golf balls, having been struck repeatedly by hail the size of your fist. One crashing through the sunroof of an SUV and leaving shattered glass on the seats.

Outside the Cullman County detention center are more signs of damage — rear windows busted out, side mirrors torn off and more dented hoods and shattered windshields.

Earlier monday, a man in Falkville, Alabama, captured video of what appeared to be a tornado — one of several reported in Alabama and Georgia.

Much of the damage through Alabama could be seen before the sun went down, Monday. Strong winds tore apart the signs of many businesses in Russellville and damaged a number of homes in Ardmore, leaving heavy damage in spots but leaving other areas mostly unscathed.

The toppled concrete blocks of a wall wrecked outside Alabama’s Jacksonville State University are a sign of the damage at pete mathews coliseum, where officials say the roof was heavily damaged.

Possible tornadoes and otherwise strong winds struck in parts of Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama. In many spots, crews worked in the overnight hours to clear trees out of major roadways.

And where trees downed power lines, many lost electricity as well.