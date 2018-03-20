Port Wentworth Government Trouble at the Top

He was the head of Port Wentworth’s city government for 17 years, Now Phillip Claxton is out of a job, because some councilpeople say they can’t work with him anymore.

Claxton was asked for his resignation at the last council meeting by Mayor Gary Norton at the request of four of the six Port Wentworth Council members.

Debbie Johnson, Thomas Barbee, Paul Fox and Sheri Dyal all demanded the city’s longtime administrator be let go.

None of those council people have revealed the reason they wanted claxton gone.

Claxton is on paid administrative leave as they work out a contract settlement

City attorney Ray Smith is also quitting. He is leaving for health reasons.

James Coursey is taking over on an interim basis.

News 3 has learned another councilmember, Linda Smith, has filed an ethics complaint against those four councilpeople in connection with Claxton’s departure.

News 3 tried to get in touch with Mayor Gary Norton multiple times and so far he has not gotten back to us.

The next set of fireworks could be Thursday night at the city council meeting. That’s where folks say they are going to show up and protest the council’s decision.