Our Hometown: MLK Association hosts annual Freedom Gala

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:
You’re invited to help Savannah’s MLK Observance Day Association celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during its annual Freedom Gala.
The black tie affair will take place Saturday, March 31, at the Hyatt Regency Savannah.
Cocktail hour starts at 6 with dinner and the program beginning at 7.
This year’s keynote speaker is Fred Gray, Esq.– the attorney who represented Dr. King and Rosa Parks during the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The evening will end with music and dancing.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at 1206 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. or online at: mlkingsavannah.com.
For more information, call: (912) 234-5502.

