Operation Lucky Charms nets Drugs, Guns, Suspects

It was not a lucky weekend for some people passing through Port Wentworth.

A total of 129 people were arrested during “Operation Lucky Charms” this weekend.

The majority of those arrests involved drugs and alcohol.

During the three days from Thursday to Sunday, Port Wentworth Police arrested 36 people for DUI, made 35 drug arrests, and captured two wanted felons.

“Our number one goal is that everyone is going where they want to go safely,” said Sgt Nathan Jentzen. “and we get everything illegal off the roadways. This right here shows we did our jobs and we did it quite well.”

Drivers got a total of 716 traffic citations this weekend as well.

One officer had to get treatment after he struggled with officers during a traffic stop. He allegedly had multiple drugs in his possession at the time. The officer ingested some of those drugs by mistake.

Operation Lucky Charms 2018 Stats

OPEN CONTAINER – 3

DRIVER’S LICENSE VIOLATIONS – 163

SEAT BELT – 40

CHILD RESTRAINT – 38

EQUIPMENT VIOLATIONS – 265

UNINSURED MOTORIST – 3

D.U.I. – 36

DRUG ARREST – 35

APPREHENDED FUGITIVES – 2

REGESTRATION VIOLATIONS – 58

SPEEDING – 39

OTHER ARRESTS – 56

OTHER CITATIONS – 107

TOTAL ARRESTS – 129

TOTAL CITATIONS – 716

TOTAL DUI’S – 36