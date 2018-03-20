ON YOUR SIDE: News 3 breaks down roadway death numbers

SAVANNAH, Ga., (WSAV) — For the second consecutive year Georgia holds its spot at number four, for having some of the deadliest roadways in the nation. News 3 is also learning our numbers overall have decreased.

According to the National Safety Council, 40,100 people died on roadways across the nation in 2017. 1,550 died on Georgia roadways last year, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). Just three months into 2018 we currently sit at 254 fatalities.

News 3 sat down with Jill Nagel, Southeast Director of Communication for the GDOT to see where we stand. “Well we’re actually up percentage wise 22 percent year-to-date. last year and this year. on this date last year we had 22 more fatalities. so we’re hoping that will continue,” Nagel says.

She went on to say they’ve seen an increase in deaths over the past nine years. Which is why in 2015 GDOT started a new initiative “drive alert, arrive alive.”

Nagel says, “when we first noticed back in the first quarter of 2015 that we need to get the word out. People are dying on our roadways.”

She also provided a few safety tips. According to Nagel, “there are three things that can improve safety on our roadways. one buckle up it’s the law, two don’t let things distract you, put this down when you’re driving. and three drive alert, don’t drive under the influence and pay attention to your surroundings.”

She also says Georgia has seen an increase in pedestrian fatalities- with 63 since January 1st. We sifted through the numbers from the past two years and learned that falling in the top 3 are pedestrians, commercial vehicles, and motorcycles.

“So we’re just asking everyone to be patient with each other and all of us stay safe on the roadways,” Nagel said.

Safety on the roads means cooperation from drivers *and pedestrians.