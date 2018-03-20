‘It’s still pretty bad over there’ Savannah family on Puerto Rico six months after Maria

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — When severe weather hits the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, thousands of people can lose power for a few hours or days if conditions liken to a hurricane or tropical storm.

Tens of thousands of people in Puerto Rico haven’t fared as well. After Hurricane Maria, millions on the island were out of power for the coming weeks and months.

Tuesday marks the six month anniversary since the monster Category Four storm made landfall on the island killing 64, though that number is currently under an official review.

The road to recovery continues to be long and slow for most of the island. While some sections have been able to be cleaned up over the past six months and more than 95 percent of the island has power, other parts are still in dire need of help.

This includes Yabucoa, where the Maria made landfall and the Tolentino family calls home.

Moises Tolentino and his son, Kevin, have lived in Savannah for more than a decade, while the rest of their family lives in Puerto Rico.

WSAV first met them in September while they were still in limbo, desperately waiting to hear from their loved ones after the storm.

“It was something out of a horror movie pretty much,” Kevin Tolentino said.

Due to power outages and poor communication abilities, it took four months, his father says, for them to find out every one of their family members survived the storm.

Now six months later, the two feel like time has both passed quickly and slowly.

Kevin says his mother and his younger sister still don’t have power.

“So they can use the generator for short times but they are still struggling over there, it’s still pretty bad over there,” Moises Tolentino said.

While millions of dollars and a large labor force have provided much-needed aid to care and help rebuild the island, the Tolentino’s say the local and federal governments need to work together and not forget the poor.

“The point is, we need to go deep in the island and help the people in need,” Moises Tolentino said.

They say their heart is torn to provide for their families on the mainland, while their families continue to suffer on their home island. But they say they want to remain for now and financially support their loved ones in whatever ways they see possible.

“We’re fighters, eventually we’re going to get back up. Are we going to be the same Puerto Rico after 20 years, 10 years?,” Kevin Tolentino asked. “No, but we can strive to be a better Puerto Rico after the hurricane.”

The American Red Cross is still accepting donations for Hurricane Maria victims.