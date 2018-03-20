GSU accepting applications for new football PA announcer

By Published:
Allen E. Paulson Stadium (Photo: GSUengineer - CC BY-SA 4.0)

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Think you have what it takes to announce to a crowd of 25,000 people? You may be in luck.

The Georgia Southern Athletics Department is looking for a new Public Address Announcer for this year’s football season.

The voice of Allen E. Paulson Stadium will help provide a memorable game day experience for students, athletes, coaches and Eagles fans.

They’re looking for a strong vocal talent, preferably with previous experience, who can follow the game and relay on-field action.

Game days can be stressful, so they need someone who can multi-task and react quickly.

There are six home football games in 2018, plus the annual Blue-White Spring Football Game.

If you or someone you know is interested, here is how to apply:

The deadline to apply is March 30, 2018, so warm up those pipes!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s