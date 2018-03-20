GSU accepting applications for new football PA announcer

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Think you have what it takes to announce to a crowd of 25,000 people? You may be in luck.

The Georgia Southern Athletics Department is looking for a new Public Address Announcer for this year’s football season.

The voice of Allen E. Paulson Stadium will help provide a memorable game day experience for students, athletes, coaches and Eagles fans.

They’re looking for a strong vocal talent, preferably with previous experience, who can follow the game and relay on-field action.

Game days can be stressful, so they need someone who can multi-task and react quickly.

There are six home football games in 2018, plus the annual Blue-White Spring Football Game.

If you or someone you know is interested, here is how to apply:

Submit this questionnaire

Find a sample script here

Send an MP3 of sample script reading to Dan Adams, Director of Athletic Marketing (dadams@georgiasouthern.edu). Additional recordings are welcome.

The deadline to apply is March 30, 2018, so warm up those pipes!