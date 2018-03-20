Fort Stewart soldier barricade ends peacefully

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A soldier who barricaded himself with a weapon in his on-post apartment surrendered to military police after a nearly three-hour standoff on Tuesday.

According to Fort Stewart officials, the incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on Courage Loop in Marne Point.

The soldier initially refused to comply with police commands and a Special Agent negotiator from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command was called in to help.

Eventually, the soldier surrendered peacefully.

“Skillful and compassionate negotiations between Fort Stewart law enforcement officers and the Soldier turned a possibly life-threatening situation into a peaceful apprehension,” said Col. Jason Wolter, the Fort Stewart garrison commander in a press release. “I am thankful the Soldier surrendered and pleased with the rapid response and professionalism of all involved in resolving this incident.”

The incident remains under investigation.

The identity of the soldier has not been released due to “privacy interests.” No word on the cause of the incident.