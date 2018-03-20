City announces open terms for boards, commissions, authorities

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah announced they will be accepting applications beginning Tuesday, March 20 through Monday, April 30 to the following Boards, Commissions and Authorities:

AGING SERVICES ADVISORY COUNCIL

Twenty-nine (29) members appointed to three (3) year terms with two (2) members appointed by City Council to represent the City of Savannah on the Coastal Georgia Regional Redevelopment Center Aging Services Advisory Council. The membership of the Aging Services Advisory Council consists of persons over 60 years of age or consumers, aging advocates, other interested individuals, and local elected officials, one whom should be a minority. This Council meets quarterly in Richmond Hill, Georgia and from time to time meets with staff to review budgets; get updates on new programs; and provides input on how current and new programs are developed.

2 terms available for appointment

CHATHAM AREA TRANSIT AUTHORITY (CAT)

This authority consists of members of Chatham County Board of Commissions and one (1) citizen member, one of whom appointed by Council for term of the administration.

1 unexpired term ending July 1, 2020 available for appointment

COASTAL WORKFORCE INVESTMENT BOARD

The Workforce Investment Act of 1998 created Workforce Investment Boards, charter is to improve workforce quality development, enhance the productivity and competitiveness of the workforce and to reduce welfare dependency. The composition of the WIB is made up of individuals serving in both private and public sectors, who have a genuine interest in improving the quality of the region’s workforce. Appointments to the WIB are made by the Consortium of Chief Local Elected Officials within Region 20 which includes Bryan, Glynn, Chatham, Long, Bulloch, Camden, Effingham, Liberty and McIntosh counties. The term of membership is three (3) years. Appointed can live in the City/County.

6 terms available for appointment

CULTURAL AFFAIRS COMMISSION

Eighteen (18) members appointed to three (3) year terms by City Council. Advisory body charged with the responsibility of recommending a comprehensive plan and program for a community cultural arts services program. No more than 2 consecutive, three-year terms.

1 unexpired term ending December 31, 2020 available for appointment

ETHICS BOARD

The board will hear and conduct review of complaints filed against elected officials of the City; if such complaints involve impropriety of elected officials and violation of the provisions of the Ethics Ordinance, and if such violations affected the elected official’s ability to carry out his/her official duties. Members shall be known for their personal integrity. The Mayor shall appoint one (1) member; the Aldermen shall appoint one (1) member; together the Mayor and Aldermen shall appoint one (1) member who shall be an attorney in good standing with the State bar. Members must reside in the City and not be an elected official or City employee. Board members shall be prohibited from engaging in City election, political activities, and from making campaign contributions to candidates in City elections during their terms as board members. Members shall serve a four (4) year term.

3 terms available for appointment

GREATER SAVANNAH INTERNATIONAL ALLIANCE

The Greater Savannah International Alliance shall consist of 13 members all of whom shall be approved by vote of the Mayor and Aldermen. The term of office for each member of the Greater Savannah International Alliance shall be three (3) years, and no member shall serve for more than two consecutive, three (3) year terms. The members of the Greater Savannah International Alliance shall be a demographically broad representation of the community and economy in the Savannah Metropolitan Area with an interest in international issues.

2 terms available for appointment

HISTORIC PRESERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

One (1) member appointed to a three (3) year term by Savannah City Council. The appointee can be reappointed for consecutive terms. The appointee should be a well-acquainted member of the community and have knowledge in some of the following areas: national register nomination, historic tax incentives, streetscapes and urban design, historical research and surveys or presentation.

1 term available for appointment

KEEP SAVANNAH BEAUTIFUL

Twenty-five (25) members appointed to three (3) year terms by City Council. Shall include representatives from the news media, businesses, City government, civic associations, and neighborhood groups. No term limits. An advisory board that works with the City in developing a program to control litter and assist beautification efforts on streets, sidewalks, parks, and private property.

18 terms available for appointment

SAVANNAH AIRPORT COMMISSION

5 members appointed to overlapping five-year (5) terms by City Council. Members are eligible for reappointment. Chatham County resident. Responsible for the operation, development and maintenance of municipal airport; and independent authority with its own staff and revenue sources.

1 term available for appointment

SAVANNAH RECREATION COMMISSION

Twelve (12) members are appointed to three (3) year terms by City Council. Eligible for reappointment. Serves as an advisory body on recreational programs and facilities.

1 term available for appointment

TRAFFIC CALMING COMMITTEE

The Traffic Calming Committee shall consist of nine (9) members all of whom shall be approved by vote of the Mayor and Aldermen. The term of office for each member of the Traffic Calming Committee shall be three (3) years. A member of the Traffic Calming Committee shall not serve for more than two consecutive, three year terms. The members of the Traffic Calming Committee shall be a demographically broad representation of the community in the Savannah Metropolitan Area with an interest in Traffic Calming. Committee members must live in the City limits of Savannah. Appointments can come from any district.

6 terms available for appointment for:

Mayor appointee

At Large Post 1 appointee

District 2 appointee

District 4 appointee

District 5 appointee

District 6 appointee

Applications can be found on the City’s website at http://savannahga.gov/392/Boards-Commissions-Authorities.

NO APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED AFTER 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 30. Upon completion of the appointment process by the Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Savannah, all applicants and appointees will be notified.

For further information, contact the Office of the Clerk of Council. Telephone: (912) 651-6442, Fax: (912) 651-4260 or Email: clerkofcouncil@savannahga.gov.