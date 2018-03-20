Bulloch County School Board holds Community Forums on school safety

STATESBORO, GA (WSAV) – Since the Parkland shooting in February, Bulloch County schools have received threats.

“A false threat at Statesboro high School and we’ve had a couple threats at the south end of Bulloch County,” says Superintendent Charles Wilson.

These have been alarming to many parents and that’s why the school board is holding a series of community forums to address the problem.

Wilson says both sides need to discuss how to make things better.

“The reason we are having them is really just to lead a community conversation. Talk to each other hear from parents, community members about concerns related to student safety, school safety.”

According to Wilson there are plans in place by the Bulloch County Sheriff’s office and the Statesboro Police.

“We have some things in place for the Run, Hide, Fight training. We are looking at some additional protocols to strengthen our response during any kind of a crisis. We are having a lot of things that we are doing in our district already, it doesn’t mean that we are doing everything that we need to do or maybe there are some things that we need to re-evaluate.”

The School Board will be holding two public meetings. One will be at Statesboro High on Monday March 26th at 6:30 p.m. and the other will be held on Wednesday at Portal Elementary at 6:30 p.m.