Breaking News: Shooting reported at Maryland school; multiple injuries reported

GREAT MILLS, MD. (WRC) — A shooting investigation is underway at a high school in St. Mary’s County, Maryland, the sheriff’s office confirms. The shooting reportedly happened Tuesday morning at Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland.
Multiple injuries have been reported and several people have been transported to local hospitals.
The St. Mary’s County Public Schools said on its website early Tuesday that there was a shooting at Great Mills High School, located in the southern end of the state.
A Twitter post from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office asked parents not to report to the school due to the incident, but to go to a high school in nearby Leonardtown instead.
The school is on lockdown, and the incident has been contained, St. Mary’s County Public Schools says.
Great Mills is about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.
The shooting comes four days before the national March for Our Lives, a rally for student safety inspired by last month’s massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in South Florida.
The school is in the congressional district of Rep. Steny Hoyer, who tweeted that he’s closely monitoring reports and urged people to follow the instructions of local law enforcement at the scene.