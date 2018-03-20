Austin authorities: Another explosion reported

Published:
Outside of a Goodwill in Austin, Texas (KXAN/NBC News)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) – Austin authorities say emergency personnel are responding to another reported explosion, this one at a Goodwill store in the southern part of the city.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted Thursday evening that at least one person was injured but that details about the severity of those injuries and the explosion itself were unknown.

It would mark the sixth explosion in the Austin area since March 2. So far, two people have been killed and four others seriously wounded.

Earlier on Tuesday, a package exploded on a conveyor belt inside a FedEx facility not far from San Antonio.

No one was seriously hurt, but one employee was treated and released.

Authorities say the package was on its way to Austin and was packed with nails.

