Uber suspends self-driving operations after car kills pedestrian in Arizona

By Published: Updated:
Anthony Levandowski
FILE - In this photo taken Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, Anthony Levandowski, then-head of Uber's self-driving program, speaks about their driverless car in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) – Uber says it has suspended self-driving operations in Phoenix and other cities after a car killed pedestrian.

Police in the city of Tempe said Monday that the vehicle was in autonomous mode with an operator behind the wheel when the woman walking outside of a crosswalk was hit.

Sgt. Ronald Elcock says in an email that the accident happened overnight but did not say whether it occurred Sunday night or Monday morning.

The woman died of her injuries at a hospital and her name was not made public.

Uber has been testing the self-driving vehicles in Tempe and Phoenix for months.

Uber says on Twitter that it is “fully cooperating” with the investigation and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s