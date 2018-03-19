St. Patrick’s Weekend bring traffic issues for SC nightclub

HARDEEVILLE, SC (WSAV) – The Saint Patrick’s holiday weekend brought tens of thousands of people to the Savannah area.

The masses came with a safety threat to one local highway. News 3’s Meredith Stutz caught the incident on camera.

After working the late shift for Saint Patrick’s Day, she was driving home on Highway 17 early Sunday morning and soon found herself stopped in traffic at 2:30 a.m. On either side of her were cars lining the dark highway with people walking up and down the roadway just inches from her car since there isn’t a sidewalk. The highway is raised along the marshland. Since she was at a stand still for several moments throughout her trek, she began filming the traffic and the conditions for pedestrians and drivers.

The people were coming and going from Karma Entertainment of Hardeeville.

On Monday she showed the video to Jasper County Sheriff Chris Malphrus who said its contents were “disappointing.”

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” he said. “We did have deputies patrolling but unfortunately we have 650 square miles of patrol area that we have to cover and we had 10 deputies out which is more than our normal shift.”

Citing a shortage of staff of deputies and highway patrol officers, Malphrus says it was not possible to have a deputy at all of the county’s eight nightclubs.

He says JCSO did not receive any complaints of Highway 17 traffic. SCHP also said it didn’t receive any complaints during that time frame.

Malphrus says Karma has been a problem for a decade when it comes to traffic and code enforcement.

“As much as we try to work with them it’s becoming a major nuisance to the traffic and to the county as a whole.,” he said.

“In the past five years, 573 times we’ve responded to Club Karma for incidents from anything to robbery to shootings, you name it, we’ve been there for it.”

Karma and one other club have been labeled from an internal standpoint as “nuisance clubs” standing out for their high amount of calls and crime reports compared to the other six in the county.

Malphrus says clubs around the county have been approached by his office to offer off-duty officers to assist in security detail.

“We offer it to them [Karma] but they just refuse and they say they have their own personal security team however they don’t direct traffic,” he said.

Malphrus says he and his office have looked and says his staff is limited on enforcement on parking on the highway if there isn’t a “No Parking” sign.

“As long as you’re not blocking traffic, there’s not much they can do,” he said.

Malphrus also says, according to state law, the club should have been shutdown for the evening when Stutz drove through there since clubs are required to be closed from 2:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. She drove past just after 2:30 a.m..

In a letter sent to JCSO from the club’s lawyer, reads “Club Karma will be open all night.” It goes on the say, “We will have a minimum of 10 outside security guards and 20 security guards inside for the safety of all” and those club members who “park illegally along the side of the road, they will be subject to be towed and/or be ticketed and/or being arrested.”

Malphrus says since Karma doesn’t have a sprinkler system the maximum capacity is 299, including staff.

WSAV reached out to the lawyer, R. Thayer Rivers, Jr., who, while he wasn’t at the club on Sunday morning or Saturday night, said he believes Karma has been consistently following protocol for indoor capacity but doesn’t know why the cars would be lining the highway after hours.

Malphrus, who has been sheriff for 15 months, say he hopes he change local and state legislation where enforcement for hours of operation and consumption can be regulated seven days a week, instead of six on a local level.

“I understand it’s the entertainment industry, I get it, and I’m not against them making money and having a business but we have to do it safely,” he said. “Unfortunately someone is going to get hurt or killed and they are going to be left holding the bag.”