‘Sex in the City’ star Cynthia Nixon running for governor

By Published:
FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, file photo, Actress Cynthia Nixon poses for the photographers during a photo call for the film 'A Quiet Passion' at the 2016 Berlinale Film Festival in Berlin, Germany. The former "Sex and the City" star says she'll challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York's Democratic primary in September. Her announcement Monday, March 19, 2018, sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $30 million war chest and possible presidential ambitions. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Former “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon says she’ll challenge Gov. Andrew Cuomo in New York’s Democratic primary in September.

Her announcement Monday sets up a race pitting an openly gay liberal activist against a two-term incumbent with a $30 million war chest and possible presidential ambitions.

In a video on Twitter, the public education advocate says “We want our government to work again.”

Nixon in recent speeches has called on Democrats nationally to carve out a strong liberal identity instead of being merely the “anti-Trump party.”

Nixon is a 51-year-old Manhattan mother of three and an ally of Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who frequently clashes with Cuomo on various issues.

The 60-year-old Cuomo was favored 66 percent to 19 percent over Nixon in a recent Siena College poll.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s