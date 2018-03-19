Savannah firefighters rescue dog stuck in the mud

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Firefighters helped rescue a dog who wandered into the swampy woods in Georgetown.

According to Savannah Fire, Sir Bentley, a small, fluffy, white Bichon Frise, slipped through a gap in Mary Thomas’ storm-damaged fence on Bradley Boulevard.

Sir Bentley was given to her family a few months ago, following the death of a family pet.

When Mary and her husband Adrian realized their pup was missing, they scoured the area.

Mary arrived frantically at her neighborhood fire station and firefighters offered to help with the search.

“They went all back into the woods and kept looking and looking until we were able to bring him home,” Thomas said. “He went all up in there and couldn’t get his little self out. He was stuck in the mud and whining.”

Firefighters wrapped Sir Bentley in a towel and reunited him with his owners.

“We really appreciate their hard work and are proud to have Station 12 as our neighborhood fire department,” Thomas said.

Story info provided by Savannah Fire.